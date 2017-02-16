The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild To Get DLC and Season Pass

Let's face it, this was pretty much inevitable.

02.16.17 - 12:22 AM

Nintendo has announced thatwill be receiving additional downloadable content after its release, a first for the series, and released a short video explaining what sort of add-on content we can expect in greater detail. Summer 2017 will see the release of Content Pack #1, which includes a Cave of Trials challenge, a new difficulty setting, and an additional map feature. The second content pack, available in the winter, will include an additional dungeon and new original story. The "Expansion Pass" for both titles will cost $19.99 USD, and upon purchasing it, three additional treasure chests will spawn and grant Link additional costumes, including an exclusive Nintendo Switch-branded costume. You can see series producer Eiji Aonuma explain the situation below.

Personally, I'm not too worried, as Nintendo has proven with games like Hyrule Warriors, Mario Kart 8, and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS that they're pretty dependable when it comes to downloadable content. But what do you think about DLC coming to the Zelda series? Let us know on the forums, and be ready for Link's latest adventure when Breath of the Wild arrives for the Wii U and Switch on March 3rd.



