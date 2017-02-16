Say Hello to Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds' Bachelors in First English Screen Shots

Valentine's Day may be over, but these fellas still need your love.

02.16.17 - 9:03 PM

Are you in need of another otome fix on your Vita? Idea Factory has you covered! A remake of the 2008 original,is coming soon and features a full dozen eligible guys who will do figurative (and maybe literal?) battle for the affection of heroine Chizuru.

The official summary from Idea Factory:

1863. As the end of the Bakamatsu period draws closer... A lone Chizuru Yukimura travels from Edo to Kyoto in hopes of searching for her father who mysteriously vanished. As she ventures through the unfamiliar city in the dark of night, she is suddenly attacked by a gang of samurai. Amidst the chaos, a mysterious figure approaches her, hungry for the taste of blood.

As the threat of danger approaches, she is saved by none other than the Shinsengumi. After their encounter, Chizuru lives with the men of the Shinsengumi to fulfill their common goal: seeking out her missing father.However, she slowly uncovers the Shinsengumi's dark secret: The Furies. A group of men calling themselves "Demons" eventually confront the Shinsengumi, standing in opposition to their secret Fury identity. Upon meeting these Demons, Chizuru is forced to come face to face with the secrets of her past. This story is about a girl who allies with the men of the Shinsengumi, who are struggling to uphold their faith in an era of rapid social change in Japan.

Given the amount of choice in the story, Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds features over 30 potential endings, entailing upwards of 80 hours of gameplay, should you want to pursue them all! Take a look at our gallery debut for the game now for a first look at the English game in 40+ new screens, and watch the trailer right here:





Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds is coming to PlayStation Vita this spring.



