RPGFan
John Tucker
Detention Review
Don't you forget about me... but should you forget about this game?
02.17.17 - 12:25 AM

Oh sure, The Breakfast Club is the most famous detention session ever, but it doesn't have puzzles and Asian ghosts like the game Detention does. Detention is a graphic adventure that was released last month, and it doesn't take much longer to play than it would take to watch a movie.

But if you do play it, will you enjoy that time, or will it truly feel like you're back in the principal's office? Bob Richardson has played it, and he's got the lowdown — check out the review at the link below!


