Peter Triezenberg Pokemon Go Gets a Johto-Sized Update

That's right, Go is still a thing!

02.17.17 - 1:51 PM



At long last, Niantic is bringing over 80 Pokémon from the Johto region to Pokémon Go, last years mobile sensation. In addition, the latest update for the game will be bringing gender variant Pokémon, different reactions from Pokémon when they're being captured, and a bevy of new items including special evolution items and Nanab/Pinap berries for slowing down/obtaining additional candy from captured Pokémon. You can watch the announcement video below. At long last, Niantic is bringing over 80 Pokémon from the Johto region to, last years mobile sensation. In addition, the latest update for the game will be bringing gender variant Pokémon, different reactions from Pokémon when they're being captured, and a bevy of new items including special evolution items and Nanab/Pinap berries for slowing down/obtaining additional candy from captured Pokémon. You can watch the announcement video below. Source: Silicon



Siliconera Pokemon GO Screenshots









