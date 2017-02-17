RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Check Out Tons of New Screenshots and Media for Blue Reflection
Gust's latest RPG has a ton of pretty pictures for you to look at.
02.17.17 - 2:04 PM

Gust has been releasing a ton of new media for their upcoming PS4 and Vita RPG Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions, and we've compiled all of it for your viewing pleasure in our screenshot gallery. In it, you'll find both screenshots of the game's female protagonists going about their daily lives and dungeon-diving activities, and some truly spectacular artwork. Oh, and some anime swimsuit cheesecake, because what JRPG is complete without that?

blue reflection protagonist artworkblue reflection swimsuit DLC artwork

Additionally, there are two new videos featuring the game. The first is a promotional video for Blue Reflection's swimsuit DLC, available with first-print copies of the game in Japan. The second is an official livestream from Gust interspersed with gameplay clips.

Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions will release in Japan on March 30th.



