NieR: Automata Japanese TV Spot and a Special Pre-Order Video Yoko Taro is a special blend of awesome. 02.18.17 - 3:14 AM
Square Enix has launched the first TV spot for NieR: Automata a week out from the game's February 23rd release in Japan, which you can check out below.
If those sixteen seconds of awesome aren't enough NieR: Automata related goodness for you, game director Yoko Taro has you covered. In a special video message uploaded by Square Enix UK, Yoko Taro tells gamers about pre-ordering the game to receive a bonus T-shirt, and what unfolds might just be the most wonderful strange video I have seen in some time.
The video involves Taro and game designer Takahisa Taura of Platinum Games showcasing a very cool Emil T-shirt that comes with pre-orders for the game. And then Yoko Taro strips Taura and begins rolling around, shirt in hand in celebration of the shirt. Yoko Taro is now my hero.
NieR: Automata will launch on PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 23, in North America on March 7, and in Europe on March 10. A PC release is due out sometime in 2017. There is also a PlayStation 4 demo currently available worldwide for those intrigued by what you have seen in this article. Spoilers: Yoko Taro isn't in the demo (sad but true).