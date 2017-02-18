NieR: Automata Japanese TV Spot and a Special Pre-Order Video

Yoko Taro is a special blend of awesome.

02.18.17 - 3:14 AM

Square Enix has launched the first TV spot fora week out from the game's February 23rd release in Japan, which you can check out below.

If those sixteen seconds of awesome aren't enough NieR: Automata related goodness for you, game director Yoko Taro has you covered. In a special video message uploaded by Square Enix UK, Yoko Taro tells gamers about pre-ordering the game to receive a bonus T-shirt, and what unfolds might just be the most wonderful strange video I have seen in some time.

The video involves Taro and game designer Takahisa Taura of Platinum Games showcasing a very cool Emil T-shirt that comes with pre-orders for the game. And then Yoko Taro strips Taura and begins rolling around, shirt in hand in celebration of the shirt. Yoko Taro is now my hero.

NieR: Automata will launch on PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 23, in North America on March 7, and in Europe on March 10. A PC release is due out sometime in 2017. There is also a PlayStation 4 demo currently available worldwide for those intrigued by what you have seen in this article. Spoilers: Yoko Taro isn't in the demo (sad but true).



