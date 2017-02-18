Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death Gets A Second Trailer Getting ready for a second season. 02.18.17 - 1:09 PM
Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death is an upcoming adventure game for 3DS focused on an original story and a new protagonist, set to release in Japan on March 30th. This is not the first game based on the popular manga to be released on 3DS as Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains was released back on May 12th, 2015, and here is hoping this new one fares better.
Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death is currently being developed by Ruby Party, who are known for their Neoromance series. You can watch the second trailer released by Koei Tecmo right here.