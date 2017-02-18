Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death Gets A Second Trailer

Getting ready for a second season.

is an upcoming adventure game for 3DS focused on an original story and a new protagonist, set to release in Japan on March 30th. This is not the first game based on the popular manga to be released on 3DS aswas released back on May 12th, 2015, and here is hoping this new one fares better.

Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death is currently being developed by Ruby Party, who are known for their Neoromance series. You can watch the second trailer released by Koei Tecmo right here.