Square Enix Announces SINoALICE for Mobile

A new game by Yoko Taro.

02.18.17 - 1:23 PM

Square Enix has announced a new game titledfor Android and iOS, with the ever extraordinary Taro Yoko as creative director. The game is being developed by Pokelabo, a Japanese developer known for social mobile games like

There is not an exact release date as of now, but the new title is supposed to launch in Japan around spring. Pre-registration is already available on the game's official website, which can be found right here.

The game is certainly promising, with Taro writing the original story and at the helm of the project; even the art looks very Taro-ish. You can check the reveal trailer below, and here is hoping it gets localized sometime in the future.