Capcom Issues Another Trademark for Deep Down

New filing, new hope?

02.18.17 - 1:31 PM

Capcom has once again filed a trademark in the US for the mysterious PlayStation 4 title, making this its second active filing for this title.

Back in August 2016, Capcom filed for a fifth extension for Deep Down, and since the USPTO only grants up to five extensions, it comes as no surprise to see them starting a trademark all over again. February 9th, 2017, marks the date for this new trademark, but development progress is still unknown.

Deep Down was originally revealed at the PlayStation Meeting in February of 2013. The game was announced as a PlayStation 4 exclusive developed using Capcom's Panta Rhei game engine, but details were sparse afterward. Perhaps some of you have already forgotten about this title, but we have you covered! You can watch the TGS 2014 trailer down below.





