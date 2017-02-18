RPGFan
Davis Arend
Capcom Issues Another Trademark for Deep Down
New filing, new hope?
02.18.17 - 1:31 PM

Capcom has once again filed a trademark in the US for the mysterious PlayStation 4 title Deep Down, making this its second active filing for this title.

Back in August 2016, Capcom filed for a fifth extension for Deep Down, and since the USPTO only grants up to five extensions, it comes as no surprise to see them starting a trademark all over again. February 9th, 2017, marks the date for this new trademark, but development progress is still unknown.

Deep Down was originally revealed at the PlayStation Meeting in February of 2013. The game was announced as a PlayStation 4 exclusive developed using Capcom's Panta Rhei game engine, but details were sparse afterward. Perhaps some of you have already forgotten about this title, but we have you covered! You can watch the TGS 2014 trailer down below.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Blackwell Legacy
Sunday, Feb. 19 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 4pm PST/7pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Detention Review
Detention
Review
 Retro Encounter 70
Retro Encounter 70
Podcast
 Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Hands-On Preview
Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath
Hands-On Preview
 Nioh Review
Nioh
Review
 Tales of Berseria Review
Tales of Berseria
Review
 Alone With You Review
Alone With You
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info