Square Enix Releases Surprise Screenshots for Final Fantasy VII Remake and Kingdom Hearts III

Can we have more surprises?

02.18.17 - 7:14 PM

During the Monaco Anime Game International Conference 2017, Square Enix surprised us all by revealing two brand new screenshots for the, and one new screenshot for, two of their most highly anticipated games. Thescreenshot shows Sora fighting "a new version of Heartless" in Thebes (part of Olympus Colosseum?), while's new screens show off the iconic scorpion boss. Check them out below.

"I've put a lot of attention into the combat system, and it's going to be going on without interruption," says Nomura, adding that allies won't take damage from your own attacks (take notes, Final Fantasy XV). It sounds as though there will be destructible environments, at least in part, during the Guard Scorpion fight.

On the subject of Kingdom Hearts III: "The Keyblade turns into a lot of things. Here it is a shield, but it can also be transformed into a chariot. This is called Power Form," Nomura explained.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.





