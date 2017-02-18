RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Square Enix Releases Surprise Screenshots for Final Fantasy VII Remake and Kingdom Hearts III
Can we have more surprises?
02.18.17 - 7:14 PM

During the Monaco Anime Game International Conference 2017, Square Enix surprised us all by revealing two brand new screenshots for the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and one new screenshot for Kingdom Hearts III, two of their most highly anticipated games. The Kingdom Hearts III screenshot shows Sora fighting "a new version of Heartless" in Thebes (part of Olympus Colosseum?), while Final Fantasy VII Remake's new screens show off the iconic scorpion boss. Check them out below.

final fantasy vii remake combat

final fantasy vii remake scorpion boss

"I've put a lot of attention into the combat system, and it's going to be going on without interruption," says Nomura, adding that allies won't take damage from your own attacks (take notes, Final Fantasy XV). It sounds as though there will be destructible environments, at least in part, during the Guard Scorpion fight.

kingdom hearts iii screenshot olympus thebes heartless

On the subject of Kingdom Hearts III: "The Keyblade turns into a lot of things. Here it is a shield, but it can also be transformed into a chariot. This is called Power Form," Nomura explained.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.



