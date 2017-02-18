Peter Triezenberg NIS America Press Event Reveals New Titles, Release Dates

Ys (yes, you read that right), Danganronpa, and more.

02.18.17 - 7:52 PM



NIS America held their annual press event last night, and announced a whole slew of games over the course of the stream. The biggest revelation by far was that the company will be localizing Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana for the PlayStation 4 and Vita in the Fall of 2017. This is quite a change up for the series, as traditionally XSEED has handled localization of the Ys titles. You can find some new screenshots for Ys VIII in our NIS America held their annual press event last night, and announced a whole slew of games over the course of the stream. The biggest revelation by far was that the company will be localizingfor the PlayStation 4 and Vita in the Fall of 2017. This is quite a change up for the series, as traditionally XSEED has handled localization of thetitles. You can find some new screenshots forin our gallery Other games announced during the stream include Culdcept Revolt (a card-based strategy-RPG) and RPG Maker Fes. You can watch trailers for both titles below, and we have media for Culdcept Revolt in the game's gallery. Next up are release dates. The most significant of these, of course, is the release date for Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony. It will be released on September 26th in North America, and the 29th in Europe, for PS4 and Vita. Another noteworthy announcement is that Disgaea 5 Complete will hit the Nintendo Switch on May 23rd in North America (May 26th in Europe). A number of NIS games will also be making their way to Steam later this year: Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness on April 24th, Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku! on June 6th (9th in Europe), and Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy on March 27th. Last, but not least, there will be new content coming to The Silver Case when it hits PS4: two new chapters entitled YAMI and WHITEOUT PROLOGUE. There's definitely a lot to look forward to from NIS America this year. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.



Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony



Culdcept Revolt



Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana









