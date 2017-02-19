Nilfgaard Faction Now Available in Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Pray tell, what do the cards have in store? Spies, spies and more spies!

02.19.17 - 11:54 AM

CD Projekt Red, developers of the famedseries, have added a new faction to their standalone spinoff trading card game: the Nilfgaardian Empire.

Released as part of a major content update, the faction brings new mechanics not seen in the game prior, focusing on a playstyle that allows players to inhibit opponents by revealing their cards, changing the turn order, and sowing disloyalty within their strategies with unique cards. The major content update also brings 60 new cards, spread across the other factions present within the game.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game continues to be in Closed Beta, on both the XBOX One and PC. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more on Gwent and all things Witcher!



