~Kyōfu no Sekai~ WORLD OF HORROR Preview

An upcoming horror RPG for Junji Ito fans!

02.19.17 - 3:12 PM

It's not often we see horror RPGs, and when we do, they tend to skew towards a horror motif than outright scares. No more, said Polish developer Panstasz, as they lifted the curtain on an alpha demo of their project, a card-based RPG inspired by the works of Junji Ito.

I spent a little bit of time with Kyōfu no Sekai's demo this week. Although it's still very early in development, it's one you might want to take note of. Check out my preview below.



