RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Stranger of Sword City Revisited Reveals First English Trailer, Free Trial
Take another flight to Escario.
02.19.17 - 8:53 PM

Experience has released the first English trailer for their latest dungeon crawler. Stranger of Sword City Revisited, coming to the PlayStation Vita, is a remake of the original version, with additional classes, new items and dungeons, and a revamped combat and gameplay system, allowing fans to experience the game with a fresh makeover.

Experience also surprised fans with a demo set to be released alongside the full game. The trial allows players to experience up to eight hours of the full game, and includes the ability for players to carry over their save data once they purchase the main game.

You can read our review of the original here. Stranger of Sword City Revisited and its demo hit the PlayStation Store in North America on February 28th for $29.99 USD

