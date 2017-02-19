RPGFan
John Alas
Bandai Namco Releases Tales of the Rays Opening Movie
The Tales universe comes together.
02.19.17 - 9:07 PM

Bandai Namco has released the opening movie for their upcoming smartphone title Tales of the Rays.The clip was produced by Wit Studios and features the track 'New Wall' from Alexandros. It is similar to that of previous Tales titles, but this time featuring the protagonists of all mothership titles (except the recently released Tales of Berseria) alongside original characters Icks and Mileena. See it below.

Tales of the Rays' central theme is 'Follow the power of truth RPG" and it is scheduled for a 2017 release in Japan. It will share several features with the main series including the Linear Motion Battle System, skits, dungeons and a world map while having an original plot. No western release has been announced yet, but be sure to check RPGFan for more news on the game.


