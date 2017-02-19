Materia Collective Publishes New European Folk Styled Arranged Album The Travelers

Ironically, makes great relaxing music so you don't have to travel.

Throughand the hard work of arranger Josh Barron ( The ETHEReal String Project ) and co-producer Masha Lepire ( Seattle Video Game Music ) comes an exciting acoustic experience of video game music covers in various European Folk music styles. Supergroup(Featuring members from the, and) graces us with a 15-track album of relaxing pieces to enjoy a quite evening.

With selections from various RPGs such as Final Fantasy X, Chrono Trigger, Seiken Densetsu 2, and Xenosaga Episode I, there is plenty of music to fill the folk music void in your heart you didn't know you had. With arrangements done in the various styles of Celtic, Nordic, and Slavic traditions, there is sure to be something that catches your eye!

The Travelers is available for purchase on Bandcamp and Spotify.



