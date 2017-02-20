Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed Review

Eyes on this album!

We might be a year late with this deliciously diverse album, but age hasn't detracted our excitement on this gem. If you're familiar with Materia Collective (by now you should be, right?!), then it should come as no surprise that we have another solid release here on our hands. With over 150 contributors (composers, arrangers, etc.), there's a lot to choose from that might satisfy your Final Fantasy VIII music hunger. Thankfully we have Mark P. Tjan here today to share his thoughts on this wonderful album. Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers!



Mark P. Tjan's SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed Review



