Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Title Screen Revealed

Das a lot of games...

02.20.17 - 7:38 PM

As we march ever closer to the release ofin March, Square Enix and PlayStation Japan have released a new bundle of screenshot goodness for the upcoming PlayStation 4 collection. The images showcase scenes from across the six bundled games as well as a look at the collections title screen, seen below.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX is quite the collection containing the following Kingdom Hearts titles on a single disc:



Kingdom Hearts Final Mix



Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories



Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (Movie)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix



Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix



Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (Movie)

Longtime fans and gamers looking to see what's so special about the Kingdom Hearts series can pick up the collection on March 9th in Japan, March 28th in North America, and March 31st in Europe. You can check out the rest of the new shiny screenshots here.



