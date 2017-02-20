New Video Details Mass Effect Andromeda's Combat and Skills

If you’ve ever wanted to wield a Krogan Hammer, this is the best timeline!

02.20.17 - 7:56 PM

Electronic Arts and BioWare have released the first in a series of new gameplay videos focusing on combat and skill mechanics found within, the latest entry within thefranchise.

As seen in the video, it seems that different modes of transportation and movement are available to the player, aided by the use of a jump-jet mechanic and a dynamic cover system, allowing the player to jump, hover, or strafe quickly across the battlefield or hunker down and defend, as per individual playstyle.

Four categories for guns were unveiled: pistols, assault rifles, shotguns and sniper rifles-accompanied by a seemingly diverse selection of melee weapons, ranging from the series' hallmark omni-blade to a towering Krogan Hammer. Within each of the gun categories, further differences can be noted that are entirely dependent on where a weapon comes from, whether they were constructed in the Milky Way or the Helius Cluster, part of the game's setting. Each of these distinctions manifests itself in different ways, ranging from rate of fire, effectiveness against enemy types, and accuracy.

If bullets and blades don't suit your needs, the three skill categories of Combat, Tech and Biotics will return, allowing players to unleash cosmic havoc on their enemies with a variety of abilities, including grenade throws, flamethrowers, or telekinetic strikes. Each of these abilities will be upgradable, allowing for divergent choices within skill trees.

Mass Effect: Andromeda will launch on the PS4 and XBox One in North America on March 21st, and in Europe on March 23rd.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more info on Mass Effect: Andromeda in the coming weeks!



