RPGFan
Davis Arend
Nioh's Upcoming DLC and Free Updates Detailed
Boss rush and harder missions.
02.20.17 - 8:13 PM

Koei Tecmo hosted a livestream for their critically acclaimed action-RPG Nioh, sharing some details on the next couple of free updates as well as the first DLC titled "Dragon of Tohoku" (named "Dragon of the North" in the west). Here are some details on the upcoming free updates

Starting in late March, ten different types of Higher Difficulty missions, including missions that will feel like boss rushes for some extra challenge, will be added. The most requested online feature, which is PvP (of course) will make its way into the game late April.

Dragon of the North

More details have also been revealed about the first paid DLC, which will release in late April. The pack will include new weapon types, scenarios, characters, yokai, stages and more. You can watch the full livestream here.





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Blackwell Legacy
Sunday, Feb. 19 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 4pm PST/7pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed Review
SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed
Review
 Random Encounter 123
Random Encounter 123
Podcast
 Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Review
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
Review
 Kyōfu no Sekai Preview
Kyōfu no Sekai
Preview
 Detention Review
Detention
Review
 Retro Encounter 70
Retro Encounter 70
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info