Nioh's William Joins Musou Stars as the Final Playable Character

Time to get some sweet revenge on all the Yokai!

02.20.17 - 8:19 PM

's protagonist is now officially the last playable character to join in, Koei Tecmo revealed during their recentlivestream. You can watch William Adams kill hordes of enemies right here (starts at 56:26 mark) and if you have playedyou'll get a weird sense of satisfaction.

Musou Stars is scheduled to launch in Japan on March 30th, for PS4 and PS Vita. Sadly, no plans for a western release have been announced as of yet. If you'd like to know what we thought of the main game, you can read Robert Steinman's review.





