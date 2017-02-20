Nioh's William Joins Musou Stars as the Final Playable Character Time to get some sweet revenge on all the Yokai! 02.20.17 - 8:19 PM
Nioh's protagonist is now officially the last playable character to join in Musou Stars, Koei Tecmo revealed during their recent Nioh livestream. You can watch William Adams kill hordes of enemies right here (starts at 56:26 mark) and if you have played Nioh you'll get a weird sense of satisfaction.
Musou Stars is scheduled to launch in Japan on March 30th, for PS4 and PS Vita. Sadly, no plans for a western release have been announced as of yet. If you'd like to know what we thought of the main game, you can read Robert Steinman's review.