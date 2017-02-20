RPGFan
Davis Arend
Final Fantasy XV's Patch 1.05 Now Available
NieR collaboration ahead of release.
02.20.17 - 8:26 PM

Square Enix has released a new update for Final Fantasy XV in preparation for the upcoming Booster Pack DLC. This new patch adds some requested features and a very interesting collaboration. You can read the official patch notes below.

  • PlayStation 4 Pro console Lite Mode compatibility with a maximum of 60 FPS
  • New Timed Quests (limited-time hunts and contests)
  • Higher level cap (up to 120)
  • Increased camera roll capacity (store up to 200 photos)
  • Portable music player for Chocobo rides
  • Conclusion of the Moogle Chocobo Carnival
  • Various bug fixes

Additionally, the Booster Pack+ DLC will add the Booster Sword Weapon, the Dragon Mod fishing rod, and the Aviol fishing reel. Previously, a new set of costumes (the Magitek Exosuits) was included in the Booster Pack; sadly this part of the DLC was delayed because of the similarity with Saban's Power Rangers.

Another new exciting addition was mentioned during a press release: Square Enix added two songs from the NieR series to the Regalia's library; one song from the original NieR "Song of the Ancients (Fate)" and the other from the upcoming NieR Automata titled "Weight of the World." Nothing like driving/riding in this breathtaking world while listening to a song just that is just as beautiful.

You can find a new set of screenshots at our gallery right here. Stay tuned for further updates.


