Final Fantasy XV's Patch 1.05 Now Available

NieR collaboration ahead of release.

02.20.17 - 8:26 PM

Square Enix has released a new update forin preparation for the upcoming Booster Pack DLC. This new patch adds some requested features and a very interesting collaboration. You can read the official patch notes below.

PlayStation 4 Pro console Lite Mode compatibility with a maximum of 60 FPS

New Timed Quests (limited-time hunts and contests)

Higher level cap (up to 120)

Increased camera roll capacity (store up to 200 photos)

Portable music player for Chocobo rides

Conclusion of the Moogle Chocobo Carnival

Various bug fixes

Additionally, the Booster Pack+ DLC will add the Booster Sword Weapon, the Dragon Mod fishing rod, and the Aviol fishing reel. Previously, a new set of costumes (the Magitek Exosuits) was included in the Booster Pack; sadly this part of the DLC was delayed because of the similarity with Saban's Power Rangers.

Another new exciting addition was mentioned during a press release: Square Enix added two songs from the NieR series to the Regalia's library; one song from the original NieR "Song of the Ancients (Fate)" and the other from the upcoming NieR Automata titled "Weight of the World." Nothing like driving/riding in this breathtaking world while listening to a song just that is just as beautiful.

You can find a new set of screenshots at our gallery right here. Stay tuned for further updates.



