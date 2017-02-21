RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Fire Emblem Heroes Review
Out of the ashes, and onto your mobiles.
02.21.17 - 1:37 PM

Remember back when Fire Emblem Awakening was released? Intelligent Systems didn't even know if they were going to make another Fire Emblem game again. Fast forward four years later, two more games, a Dragon Quest Heroes with Fire Emblem characters and even more games on the horizon, and Fire Emblem is more popular than ever.

Taking advantage of the growing mobile market, Nintendo recently released Fire Emblem Heroes. Andrew Barker brings us his hot take on the company's latest attempt to break the mobile gaming market. Is it a success? Read Andrew's review to find out.


