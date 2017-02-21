Anima: Gate Of Memories Physical Edition Coming to U.S.

A cavalcade of collectibles!

02.21.17 - 8:47 PM

Anima Project's action-RPGis getting a physical release on the PlayStation 4 this spring in the U.S. Originally released last June digitally,features classic tropes of the ARPG genre, such as a branching story, fast paced combat, and an intricate, customizable skill system.

The physical edition, dubbed "Beyond Fantasy Edition," includes the base game along with a collector's box, 52-page hardcover art book, original soundtrack, tarot card deck, and a framed art print.

You can read our review of the original version here. Anima: Gate Of Memories hits store shelves on March 21st for $49.99 USD.

