Anima: Gate Of Memories Physical Edition Coming to U.S. A cavalcade of collectibles! 02.21.17 - 8:47 PM
Anima Project's action-RPG Anima: Gate Of Memories is getting a physical release on the PlayStation 4 this spring in the U.S. Originally released last June digitally, Anima: Gate Of Memories features classic tropes of the ARPG genre, such as a branching story, fast paced combat, and an intricate, customizable skill system.
The physical edition, dubbed "Beyond Fantasy Edition," includes the base game along with a collector's box, 52-page hardcover art book, original soundtrack, tarot card deck, and a framed art print.
You can read our review of the original version here. Anima: Gate Of Memories hits store shelves on March 21st for $49.99 USD.