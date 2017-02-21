NieR: Automata Gets An "Arsenal of Elegant Destruction" Trailer

Elegant being the operative word.

02.21.17 - 11:52 PM

Square Enix has released a brand-new trailer for their highly anticipated action-RPG, dubbed the "Arsenal of Elegant Destruction." The trailer highlight's android 2B's combat abilities with small and large swords, spears, and combat bracers, as well as diverse roster of upgrades for the "Pod" system. Check it out below.

Additionally, in a livestream with Dengeki, Square detailed the "Android" online system. Basically, it turns the game into Dark Souls-lite, where, when the player dies, chip data of their Android is left behind. By recovering the data in time, it can be recovered, but should the player die again, it is lost for good. It also disappears if you go for a long time without playing. If you choose to "repair" the android instead of recovering it, however, then it can fight alongside you: if you're connected online, you can therefore fight alongside other players' androids.

There will also be DLC for NieR: Automata, as the request of 9S's Japanese voice actor, although no further details were revealed at this time. You can check out the Dengeki stream below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for all the news leading up to NieR: Automata's March release.