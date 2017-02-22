Ys VIII For PlayStation 4 Official Gameplay

One minute of shiny Ys goodness.

02.22.17 - 12:08 AM

fans rejoice! Just after learning thatwould be coming to the West, developer Falcom decided to keep the good news coming by releasing an official gameplay video of the PlayStation 4 version of the game. You can check out this new gameplay goodness below.

Ys VII: Lacrimosa of Dana, the latest installment in the long running ARPG franchise, released on PS Vita in Japan in July 2016 and is set to reach PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 25. For those of us in other territories, the game is set to come out on PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and PC in North America and Europe this fall.



