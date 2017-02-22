RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Ys VIII For PlayStation 4 Official Gameplay
One minute of shiny Ys goodness.
02.22.17 - 12:08 AM

Ys fans rejoice! Just after learning that Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana would be coming to the West, developer Falcom decided to keep the good news coming by releasing an official gameplay video of the PlayStation 4 version of the game. You can check out this new gameplay goodness below.

Ys VII: Lacrimosa of Dana, the latest installment in the long running ARPG franchise, released on PS Vita in Japan in July 2016 and is set to reach PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 25. For those of us in other territories, the game is set to come out on PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and PC in North America and Europe this fall.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Blackwell Legacy
Sunday, Feb. 19 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 4pm PST/7pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Fire Emblem Heroes Review
Fire Emblem Heroes
Review
 SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed Review
SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed
Review
 Random Encounter 123
Random Encounter 123
Podcast
 Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Review
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
Review
 Kyōfu no Sekai Preview
Kyōfu no Sekai
Preview
 Detention Review
Detention
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info