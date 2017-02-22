A King's Tale: Final Fantasy XV Coming Free in March

Exclusive no more.

02.22.17 - 1:53 AM

was originally an add-on offered exclusively to players who pre-orderedfrom Gamestop. The mini-game is a side-scrolling beat-em-up that follows the exploits of King Regis and his companions: Weskham, Cid, and Clarus. It is set 30 years before the game main game and pits the King and his friends against monsters who invade the capitol.

Combat will center around counters, combos, and of course the signature Lucis family warp-strike. Magic and summons also come into play. Finally, unlike the main game, the three companion characters are fully playable and come with their own unique fighting styles and super-moves.

A King's Tale: Final Fantasy XV comes out worldwide on March 1st as a free download.






