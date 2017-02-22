RPGFan
Jesse Woo
A King's Tale: Final Fantasy XV Coming Free in March
Exclusive no more.
02.22.17 - 1:53 AM

A King's Tale: Final Fantasy XV was originally an add-on offered exclusively to players who pre-ordered Final Fantasy XV from Gamestop. The mini-game is a side-scrolling beat-em-up that follows the exploits of King Regis and his companions: Weskham, Cid, and Clarus. It is set 30 years before the game main game and pits the King and his friends against monsters who invade the capitol.

kings tale ffxv release

Combat will center around counters, combos, and of course the signature Lucis family warp-strike. Magic and summons also come into play. Finally, unlike the main game, the three companion characters are fully playable and come with their own unique fighting styles and super-moves.

A King's Tale: Final Fantasy XV comes out worldwide on March 1st as a free download.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Blackwell Legacy
Sunday, Feb. 19 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 4pm PST/7pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Fire Emblem Heroes Review
Fire Emblem Heroes
Review
 SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed Review
SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed
Review
 Random Encounter 123
Random Encounter 123
Podcast
 Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Review
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
Review
 Kyōfu no Sekai Preview
Kyōfu no Sekai
Preview
 Detention Review
Detention
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info