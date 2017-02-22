RPGFan
David Nevins
Legna Tactica Released for Nintendo 3DS
Heroes make history on the grid of destiny.
02.22.17 - 4:58 PM

Kemco Games released the strategy-RPG Legna Tactica on February 2nd, 2017 for the Nintendo 3DS. Boasting a substantial amount of party characters, Legna Tactica follows the journey of two heroes on divergent paths to establishing peace in the kingdom of Legna.

Players build up forces over the course of the game using a skill tree to customize the abilities of each character. Action is framed from an isometric angle, where conflicts play out across a battlefield grid. Each battle allows the player a wealth of tactical decisions, as well as narrative choices that push the player towards one of the game's multiple endings. Challenge yourself even further with the additional hard mode available after beating the campaign.




