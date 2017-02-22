RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Retro Encounter 71: Shadow Hearts: Covenant Part II
Resurrecting the dead is bad, kids
02.22.17 - 6:02 PM

Shadow Hearts: Covenant reaches its second half as we set sail to Japan and prepare for the final showdown! We reflect upon the endings the game throws us, and talk about character morals and good RPG villains. We then ultimately look back on our time with the game, and iron out many of our frustrations, such as the dungeons. But is there space for a sequel?

Join Retro Encounter as we ascend to the heavens and take down yet another god!

Retro Encounter Episode 71: Shadow Hearts: Covenant Part 2

Featuring: Alana Hagues, Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Stephanie Sybydlo

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Blackwell Legacy
Sunday, Feb. 19 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 4pm PST/7pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Fire Emblem Heroes Review
Fire Emblem Heroes
Review
 SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed Review
SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed
Review
 Random Encounter 123
Random Encounter 123
Podcast
 Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Review
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
Review
 Kyōfu no Sekai Preview
Kyōfu no Sekai
Preview
 Detention Review
Detention
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info