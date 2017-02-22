Retro Encounter 71: Shadow Hearts: Covenant Part II

Resurrecting the dead is bad, kids

02.22.17 - 6:02 PM

reaches its second half as we set sail to Japan and prepare for the final showdown! We reflect upon the endings the game throws us, and talk about character morals and good RPG villains. We then ultimately look back on our time with the game, and iron out many of our frustrations, such as the dungeons. But is there space for a sequel?

Join Retro Encounter as we ascend to the heavens and take down yet another god!

Retro Encounter Episode 71: Shadow Hearts: Covenant Part 2

Featuring: Alana Hagues, Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Stephanie Sybydlo

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com