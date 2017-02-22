Next Final Fantasy XIV Patches Detailed

Square Enix has been putting out huge updates lately.

02.22.17 - 7:24 PM

During the Letter from the Producer Live segment at the final stop of theFan Festival in Frankfurt, Germany, director and producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that Patch 3.55a will be released on February 28th. The patch will include new Anima Weapon story quests, new content for crafters and gatherers, a new Alliance-based trial called Proto-Ultima and some new features for the Feast arena.

The new content for crafters and gatherers involves the new NPC Zhloe Aliapoh in Idyllshire. Players will learn about her struggle and undertake quests to create accessories and other items for NPCs to wear. This quest, and others like it, are planned to be expanded upon in the upcoming Stormblood expansion.

Proto-Ultima will reward players with item level 270 accessories. The way to access this fight will be a well-kept secret that won't even be hinted at in the patch description. Yoshida has teased the audience to look forward to it. The Feast will be receiving a new map, sudden death mode, new items, and adjustments.

Patch 3.55a is the first of an upcoming two-part patch for Final Fantasy XIV. Yoshida revealed that the team had orginally planned to include the Diadem's new exploratory missions, but at the last minute a critical bug prevented them from doing so. The revamped exploratory missions will instead be released as Patch 3.55b in early March and he apologized to players for the delay.

Players will also be able to finally redeem the Tidus and Yuna costumes available from purchasing tickets for the Fan Festival back in October and pick up Garo collaboration gear from the Calamity Salvager. Finally, the patch will increase the drop rates of the Sophia and Zurvan lanner whistles. Following Patch 3.55b will eventually be one or more additional patches before Stormblood's June launch.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more updates on Final Fantasy XIV and its expansions.



