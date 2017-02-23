New Details and Price for Final Fantasy XV’s Episode Gladiolus Unveiled

Cor blimey, I hope there’s a training montage!

02.23.17 - 7:07 PM

Square Enix has unveiled new details regardingupcoming character focused DLC:. According to an update found on the games official website, players without a Season Pass will be able to purchase the individual episode for $4.99 USD.

Coupled with the price reveal, an intriguing description of what players could expect from the content can be read below.



Picking up after the events of the group's encounter with Ravus, Gladio leaves the group to train alongside Cor and become even more powerful. He sets on a path to face challenges by encountering larger than life monsters along the way.

Coupled with a sneaky Gilgamesh appearance, it seems players will have an interesting time come March 28th, the expected release date for the episode on both XBox One and PS4.

For more details regarding everything Final Fantasy XV, stay tuned to RPGFan!





