Japanese Voice Recording for Final Fantasy VII Remake is Nearly Complete
What's that, now?
02.23.17 - 8:16 PM

According to Yoshinori Kitase in the latest issue of Dengeki Magazine, voice recording for the Japanese version of Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently under way, with the main scenario being almost finished. Presumably, Kitase is merely referring to the first installment in what has been proposed as an episodic series of Final Fantasy VII Remake titles, but Kitase chalks up the team's progress to "preparation."

"Final Fantasy VII Remake required a great amount of preparation. The voice actors have nearly finished recording for the main scenario. Fans might be picturing Cloud from Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, but this is a Cloud in his prime from before the movie so the performance may feel fresh."

final fantasy vii remake voice acting

Additionally, Kitase teased that the "new feature" of their latest piece of key art (that of the specter of Sephiroth and his black wing superimposed over the the iconic shot of Cloud and the reactor) serves as a message of some sort. "The new visual presented at the Final Fantasy 30th anniversary... we'll leave the meaning to everyone's imagination."

Stay tuned to RPGFan as we learn more about the Final Fantasy VII Remake project.


