Peter Triezenberg Square Enix Announces "Project Prelude Rune" From Former Tales Producer Hideo Baba

I'll bet you didn't see this one coming.

02.23.17 - 8:21 PM



Square Enix has announced a new RPG entitled Project Prelude Rune, which is being developed by the company's new Studio Istolia (whose name comes from the Greek word for 'story'). What's fascinating about this particular announcement is that Project Prelude Rune, and Studio Istolia itself, is being headed by none other than Hideo Baba, who until very recently served as producer for the Tales series. The company is still hiring numerous developers, so it's likely that the final result of Project Prelude Rune is still a ways off, but you can find some story concepts and Square Enix has announced a new RPG entitled, which is being developed by the company's new Studio Istolia (whose name comes from the Greek word for 'story'). What's fascinating about this particular announcement is that, and Studio Istolia itself, is being headed by none other than Hideo Baba, who until very recently served as producer for theseries. The company is still hiring numerous developers, so it's likely that the final result ofis still a ways off, but you can find some story concepts and gorgeous artwork below.

The project aims to build a new RPG with a new fantasy: unfolding across a vast land teeming with life. Nurtured by the earth, the many peoples of this land dare to dream, fighting for what is just—and this is their tale. Hideo Baba spoke to Weekly Famitsu regarding the new project and his departure from the Tales franchise. "I thought it was about time to pass the baton to my juniors, and at a turning point, I decided to leave the company... I thought that I wanted to try again among many major players in the RPG world. That's why I knocked at the gates of Square Enix last October." Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda also expressed excitement about cultivating Baba's talents. The main theme of Project Prelude Rune will be "kindness" and "warmth," returning to a fantasy setting without a "bloodthirsty" atmosphere. The world will have numerous inspirations from traditional high fantasy, as well as Norse mythology. At this time, a set platform hasn't been decided upon, although Baba and Studio Istolia are looking at traditional consoles. This is an exciting collaboration for RPG fans. If you're curious, you can check out Studio Istolia's website. As always, stay tuned for more details.



Gematsu Project Prelude Rune Screenshots



Studio Istolia Website









