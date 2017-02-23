RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Return to The Velvet Room in New Persona 5 Trailer
Welcome... to a place between dreams... and reality.
02.23.17 - 8:30 PM

Protagonists in the Persona games just can't catch a good night's sleep, when they're constantly being whisked away by Igor and his cronies in order to harness their latent powers in the Velvet Room. This mysterious place between mind and matter is the subject of Atlus' latest Persona 5 trailer, as well as a generous helping of new media. It appears that the fusion of Personae now requires a more... grisly approach, if the guillotine is anything to go by. Enter below, if you dare...

Persona 5 will release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 on April 4th.


