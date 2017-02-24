Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Coming to PS4

Is this one of the good ones?

02.24.17 - 11:11 AM

Square Enix recently announced thatwill be coming to the PlayStation 4 in high definition later this year... in Japan, at least. This will be the first in an Ultimate Hits HD initiative by Square Enix, putting their PS2 classics onto the PlayStation Network in HD with trophy support and remote play. Hopefully, we'll hear an announcement for the West soon. You can see some brief footage of the thirdtitle in HD below, beginning at around an hour and fifteen minutes.