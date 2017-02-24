RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Coming to PS4
Is this one of the good ones?
02.24.17 - 11:11 AM

Square Enix recently announced that Star Ocean: Till the End of Time will be coming to the PlayStation 4 in high definition later this year... in Japan, at least. This will be the first in an Ultimate Hits HD initiative by Square Enix, putting their PS2 classics onto the PlayStation Network in HD with trophy support and remote play. Hopefully, we'll hear an announcement for the West soon. You can see some brief footage of the third Star Ocean title in HD below, beginning at around an hour and fifteen minutes.




