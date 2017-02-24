RPGFan
Mike Salbato
Retro Encounter 70-71: Shadow Hearts: Covenant ~ Final Thoughts
That is one big... list of final impressions.
02.24.17 - 12:34 PM

I don't know enough about the second Shadow Hearts title to offer anything witty and on-topic beyond the allusion in that sub-headline.

But what I do know is that the cast of Retro Encounter 70/71 put together their final words on Covenant. Was it a worthwhile trip down memory lane after all, and does it hold up two generations later?

Well, don't take my word for it, just give our Shadow Hearts: Covenant Final Thoughts a read!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Blackwell Legacy
Sunday, Feb. 19 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 4pm PST/7pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Feature
 Digimon World: Next Order Review
Digimon World: Next Order
Review
 Retro Encounter 71
Retro Encounter 71
Podcast
 Fire Emblem Heroes Review
Fire Emblem Heroes
Review
 SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed Review
SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed
Review
 Random Encounter 123
Random Encounter 123
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info