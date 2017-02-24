But what I do know is that the cast of Retro Encounter 70/71 put together their final words on Covenant. Was it a worthwhile trip down memory lane after all, and does it hold up two generations later?
Well, don't take my word for it, just give our Shadow Hearts: Covenant Final Thoughts a read!
The Blackwell Legacy Sunday, Feb. 19 • 10am PST/1pm EST
Shining Force Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST
Tales of Symphonia Every Wednesday • 4pm PST/7pm EST
Valkyria Chronicles Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST