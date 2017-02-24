Meet The Pathfinder Crew of Mass Effect: Andromeda

I. AM. KROGAN!

02.24.17 - 7:35 PM

Bioware has released the newest video in their gameplay series, detailing some of the new cast in their next hit,

In the video, we get a glimpse of Cora, the human biotic, and Drack, the token Krogan, engaged in combat. Each party member has three active and two passive skills that are upgraded by the player, allowing Cora to deal more damage with her biotic abilities and Drack to soak up more damage, as Krogans naturally do.

Continuing on from their previous video, we also get to see a more intimate view of the upgrade system. Players are no longer restricted to a single class, instead having the ability to pick and choose their skills, allowing players to customize their Pathfinder to their personal liking.

One of the biggest changes to Andromeda is the addition of "Profiles." Allowing players to delve deeper into their favorite skills, Profiles give a larger focus to character builds. Players who want to increase their Biotic abilities should focus on the Adept profile, while someone who would prefer a jack-of-all-trades type of character would be better off going down the Explorer path. Fortunately for indecisive gamers, Profiles can be switched at will, even in the heat of battle!

As a nice little bonus, Bioware also released a video featuring acclaimed actress Natalie Dormer who plays Dr. Lexi T'Perro, a central character of the game. As the ship's doctor, her role is to care for the crew's physical and mental health, while also documenting the effects of the Andromeda galaxy on human physiology and psyche.

Mass Effect: Andromeda releases on March 21st in North America and March 23rd in Europe for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.






