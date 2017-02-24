RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Dragon Quest X coming to PS4 This Summer, Switch Release Between Summer and Fall
Sorry guys, no western release.
02.24.17 - 7:43 PM

Square Enix has announced that their hit MMO Dragon Quest X is coming to current gen consoles later this year in Japan.

Along with the announcement, Square Enix has also stated that the online service for the Wii version of Dragon Quest X will be ending this year, stating that the Wii simply won't be able to handle the newest updates coming to the game. As of this writing, Square Enix is working on a campaign that will allow Wii users to easily transfer their characters to the Switch version.

dragon quest x switch

No release date has been announced for the west. Stay tuned to RPGfan for more news and info on the Dragon Quest series.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Blackwell Legacy
Sunday, Feb. 19 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 4pm PST/7pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Feature
 Digimon World: Next Order Review
Digimon World: Next Order
Review
 Retro Encounter 71
Retro Encounter 71
Podcast
 Fire Emblem Heroes Review
Fire Emblem Heroes
Review
 SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed Review
SUCCESSOR: Final Fantasy VIII Remixed
Review
 Random Encounter 123
Random Encounter 123
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info