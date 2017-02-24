Dragon Quest X coming to PS4 This Summer, Switch Release Between Summer and Fall

Sorry guys, no western release.

02.24.17 - 7:43 PM

Square Enix has announced that their hit MMOis coming to current gen consoles later this year in Japan.

Along with the announcement, Square Enix has also stated that the online service for the Wii version of Dragon Quest X will be ending this year, stating that the Wii simply won't be able to handle the newest updates coming to the game. As of this writing, Square Enix is working on a campaign that will allow Wii users to easily transfer their characters to the Switch version.

No release date has been announced for the west. Stay tuned to RPGfan for more news and info on the Dragon Quest series.



