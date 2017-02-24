RPGFan
David Nevins
Bandai Namco Releases New Trailer and TV Spot for Accel World VS. Sword Art Online
Worlds collide in new action RPG.
02.24.17 - 7:49 PM

Two new trailers have dropped for the world mashing action JRPG Accel World VS. Sword Art Online. This Bandai Namco release brings together the heroes of both Accel World and Sword Art Online. In an epic quest to save Yui, of Sword Art Online fame, players must battle the might of the Personna Babel. Look forward to a large playable cast featuring characters from both franchises.

Accel World VS. Sword Art Online will launch for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita on March 16th in Japan, and then this summer in North America and Europe. The fourth trailer and second TV spot are below.





