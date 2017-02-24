Week in Review, 2/24/2017

Guess who's back, back again. Monokuma is back, tell a friend.

02.24.17 - 8:21 PM

With so many games to play right now and so little time, we still find time every week to bring you some of the best RPG news and reviews every week. Lots of fun news on thefront as well as big news from NIS America. In this Week in Review, we have news stories from Davis Arend and Peter Triezenberg, and game reviews from Andrew Barker and Derek Heemsbergen.

NIS America had some amazing news this week, not only announcing a release date for a western release of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony but also that they will be the ones localizing Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana. It comes as a shock, as XSEED has localized almost every recent Ys game. Regardless, it is still exciting that these two amazing games are heading to the west this year.

In what came as a surprise, Square Enix has released a tiny bit of info on two of the most hyped games for this year, if they even see release this year. New screenshots and tiny bits of info for both Kingdom Heart III and Final Fantasy VII Remake came to light to quell the hunger we all have for these two games. Hopefully, we get more surprises soon.

During the European Final Fantasy XIVFanfest, players were left stunned at the information that Samurai will be a DPS class! Also, there is info on the Stormblood expansion including an awesome trailer and the possibility of bringing blitzball to Final Fantasy XIV. But really Yoshi-P, SAM as a DPS class? WHY!?

Gacha games are a love-hate relationship with players all over the world. On one hand they have great production quality for being a mobile game and some fun gameplay, on the other hand, you must deal with RNG micro-transaction loot systems that are just major turn offs for those with little money. Can Fire Emblem Heroes break the mold? Find out in Andrew Barker's review.

Even 4 months after it's release I don't think a week goes by without another Final Fantasy XV story. This time however it's something more tangible as the new patch for the game is available bringing some much-needed quality of life changes to the game. If you haven't played it yet, this might be the time to do so.

Last year we got the excellent Digimon: Cyber Sleuth, and in short time we now have Digimon World: Next Order. Can this new title in the series continue the excellent gameplay and storytelling of its counterpart, or will it fall flat like most Digimon games? Find out in Derek Heemsbergen's review.

And that's a wrap for this week. Be sure to check back on the front page for all your RPG news and reviews. Also be on the lookout for our reviews on Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Nier: Automata coming soon.





