RPGFan Music of The Year 2016: Part One

Come celebrate with some of the best of 2016!

02.25.17 - 6:02 PM

I'll spare you any "better late than never" clichés here... as true as they may be! We "wisely" start getting Music of the Year together over the holiday season, and this year we underestimated the amount of post-production time needed to polish up three episodes of Rhythm Encounter with a longer combined runtime than the Extended Edition of Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.

That said, we kick off four days of musical festivities right now with our first podcast of the feature, Rhythm Encounter Music of the Year 2016: First Movement. Head over to the feature hub now and dive in.

As always, we'll be following up with two more shows in the coming days, and our most extensive Editors' Favorites compilation ever posted. Please look forward to it!

Rhythm Encounter Music of the Year 2016: First Movement

What's that in the sky? It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's Music of the Year 2016 on Rhythm Encounter! This year we've trimmed the fat a little to make each of our three MOTY podcasts a little easier to digest. Our first episode kicks things off with a few of our dedicated staff members sharing their favorite musical selections from 2016. Take a listen and you may just be able to remember the year fondly after all!

But wait, that's not all! We have more podcasts and features coming up over the next few days, so be sure to come back often to hear more about RPGFan's Music of the Year 2016!

Have questions or comments, or suggestions on future topics? Let us know at music@rpgfan.com!

Featuring: Caitlin Argyros, Peter Triezenberg, Robert Fenner

Tracklist

0:02:24 - Give Me!! / Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE

0:05:35 - Epiphany Fields / Oxenfree

0:19:42 - Furuya / The Silver Case

0:21:00 - Forever Flame / Dark Souls III (Miracle of Sound)

0:36:28 - Simple Gratitude / I am Setsuna

0:38:36 - Hellfire / Final Fantasy XV

Listener Picks

1:07:33 - Corridor of Reveries / The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

1:10:17 - New World Order / Granblue Fantasy

1:14:46 - The End of the Road Should Be Here (English) / Fire Emblem Fates

Bonus Background Tracks

0:00:34 - Gateless / Transistor

0:12:47 - Beautiful Dead / Danganronpa

0:28:03 - Strange School / Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth

0:34:30 - The Mandragora / The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine

0:49:43 - Yonah / Pluck Ver. 2 / NieR Gestalt & Replicant

0:59:25 - Wildness and Toughness / Radiant Historia

1:04:30 - Caprice (Explore 7) / The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind



