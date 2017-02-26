RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Dragon Quest Heroes II Coming to PC
A PC Port draws near!
02.26.17 - 7:16 PM

Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest Heroes II will be coming to PC via Steam later this Spring. In addition, Square Enix has also announced a Day One "Explorer's Edition," which includes 15 downloadable weapons and a reversible cover. The day one addition is currently up for pre-order on the PlayStation store and at the Square Enix Online Store.

As a bonus, players who pre-order through the PlayStation will also receive an exclusive PS4 theme, a set of costumes from the original Dragon Quest Heroes, and a "Helix the Hero" statue for Dragon Quest Builders, giving players the chance to build a statue of Helix from the Heroes series.

Dragon Quest Heroes II comes out on the PS4 and PC April 25th in the US and April 28th in Europe, with no confirmed release date for the Switch.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on the Dragon Quest series.


