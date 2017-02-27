Peter Triezenberg New Media and Trailers for Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns

Meet the lovely ladies and dapper dudes from this trio of towns.

02.27.17 - 11:18 AM



The lovely folks over at XSEED have been releasing new screenshots and trailers for the upcoming Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns that introduce players to the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes they will encounter during their farming life. In addition, the game is getting a number of costumes from the Super Mario Bros. series, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad. You can find an assortment of new media in our gallery, and see the new videos below. Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns comes out for the Nintendo 3DS on February 28th in North America.





Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Screenshots









