Gravity Rush 2 To Get NieR: Automata Costume

Finally, an excuse to write about Gravity Rush!

02.27.17 - 11:20 AM

We don't coverhere at RPGFan, but there are those of us on staff who are huge fans. But now thatis getting a costume that allows Kat to dress likeprotagonist 2B, we have a decent enough excuse, right? Announced during a "PlayStation Matsuri Presents:Special Talk Live" presentation, it was announced that 2B's outfit would be available as DLC for Kat at a later date. No other information was revealed at this time. You can find the presentation below.

If you'd like to know what we thought of NieR: Automata, check out Samer Farag's import review here.





