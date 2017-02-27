RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Gravity Rush 2 To Get NieR: Automata Costume
Finally, an excuse to write about Gravity Rush!
02.27.17 - 11:20 AM

We don't cover Gravity Rush here at RPGFan, but there are those of us on staff who are huge fans. But now that Gravity Rush 2 is getting a costume that allows Kat to dress like NieR: Automata protagonist 2B, we have a decent enough excuse, right? Announced during a "PlayStation Matsuri Presents: NieR: Automata Special Talk Live" presentation, it was announced that 2B's outfit would be available as DLC for Kat at a later date. No other information was revealed at this time. You can find the presentation below.

If you'd like to know what we thought of NieR: Automata, check out Samer Farag's import review here.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Blackwell Legacy
Sunday, Feb. 19 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 4pm PST/7pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
RPGFan Music of the Year 2016
RPGFan Music of the Year 2016
Feature
 NieR: Automata Import Review
NieR: Automata
Import Review
 Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Feature
 Digimon World: Next Order Review
Digimon World: Next Order
Review
 Retro Encounter 71
Retro Encounter 71
Podcast
 Fire Emblem Heroes Review
Fire Emblem Heroes
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info