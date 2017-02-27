Stranger of Sword City Revisited Gets Second English Trailer Launching on a Vita near you soon. 02.27.17 - 11:33 AM
Developer Experience has released a second English trailer for the upcoming release of Stranger of Sword City Revisited on PS Vita. The fancy new trailer showcases the myriad of changes between Stranger of Sword City Revisited and the currently available Stranger of Sword City published by NIS America. Check it out below:
<Stranger of Sword City Revisited is set to release on February 28 in North America for PS Vita via the PlayStation Store. The game will be $24.99 at launch until March 6. After that, the price will return to $29.99. An eight hour free trial will also be released alongside the game. If you decide to pick up the game after the demo, you can carry your save over.