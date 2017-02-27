Stranger of Sword City Revisited Gets Second English Trailer

Launching on a Vita near you soon.

02.27.17 - 11:33 AM

Developer Experience has released a second English trailer for the upcoming release ofon PS Vita. The fancy new trailer showcases the myriad of changes betweenand the currently availablepublished by NIS America. Check it out below:

<Stranger of Sword City Revisited is set to release on February 28 in North America for PS Vita via the PlayStation Store. The game will be $24.99 at launch until March 6. After that, the price will return to $29.99. An eight hour free trial will also be released alongside the game. If you decide to pick up the game after the demo, you can carry your save over.





