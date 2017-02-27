SINoALICE Character Introduction Trailer

Meet the gang!

02.27.17 - 11:42 AM

Square Enix has released a trailer for, the publisher's newly announced game for Android and iOS.is being developed by Pokelabo under the creative direction of Yoko Taro (ofandfame). You can check out the trailer below:

While the new trailer is cast focused, it also confirms NieR composer Keiichi Okabe as the game's music director. As for the cast the following characters were revealed:



Little Red Riding Hood (voiced by Ayaka Imamura)



Snow White (voiced by Reina Ueda)



Alice (voiced by MAO)



Hansel Gretel (voiced by Maaya Uchida)



Cinderella (voiced by Eri Kitamura)



Ibara-hime (voiced by Kaede Hondo)



Kaguya-hime (voiced by Shizuka Itou)



Pinocchio (voiced by Yuuko Sanpei)

SINoALICE is due out this Spring in Japan.





