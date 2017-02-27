RPGFan
SINoALICE Character Introduction Trailer
Meet the gang!
02.27.17

Square Enix has released a trailer for SINoALICE, the publisher's newly announced game for Android and iOS. SINoALICE is being developed by Pokelabo under the creative direction of Yoko Taro (of NieR and Drakengard fame). You can check out the trailer below:

While the new trailer is cast focused, it also confirms NieR composer Keiichi Okabe as the game's music director. As for the cast the following characters were revealed:

  • Little Red Riding Hood (voiced by Ayaka Imamura)

  • Snow White (voiced by Reina Ueda)

  • Alice (voiced by MAO)

  • Hansel Gretel (voiced by Maaya Uchida)

  • Cinderella (voiced by Eri Kitamura)

  • Ibara-hime (voiced by Kaede Hondo)

  • Kaguya-hime (voiced by Shizuka Itou)

  • Pinocchio (voiced by Yuuko Sanpei)

SINoALICE is due out this Spring in Japan.



