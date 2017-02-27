SINoALICE Character Introduction Trailer Meet the gang! 02.27.17 - 11:42 AM
Square Enix has released a trailer for SINoALICE, the publisher's newly announced game for Android and iOS. SINoALICE is being developed by Pokelabo under the creative direction of Yoko Taro (of NieR and Drakengard fame). You can check out the trailer below:
While the new trailer is cast focused, it also confirms NieR composer Keiichi Okabe as the game's music director. As for the cast the following characters were revealed: