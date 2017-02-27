RPGFan
Mike Salbato
RPGFan Music of The Year 2016: Part Three
Our biggest (and best?) Editors' Favorites list yet!
02.27.17 - 10:55 PM

With two days of celebration left, we bring you my personal favorite part of Music of the Year: Editors' Favorites!

Thanks to a fully-staffed... uh, staff, of passionate Music editors and writers, and contributions from others on RPGFan, our 2016 edition of Editors' Favorites is our biggest yet for our fifth annual Music of the Year feature, with eleven people sharing their personal favorite albums and songs from 2016. Even though I worked on this feature myself, reading through everyone's lists even introduced me to new music, and proved to further enforce the wide and interesting variety of musical tastes our staff has.

Give our Editors' Favorites a read, and let us know what you think on our forums or via social media, and come back tomorrow for our final Music of the Year 2016 podcast!


