NieR: Automata Import Review

Surprise! (Again!)

02.27.17 - 11:03 PM

Friends! I know you're all eagerly awaiting the release ofwithin the next two weeks, and it must feel like a lifetime away.

But we've got some good news for those looking to whet their appetites. The game released in Asia earlier this week. Our esteemed editor Samer Farag managed to snag a copy, which just so happens to contain English text.

Without further ado, we bring you Samer's review of NieR: Automata. Perhaps it will sate your hunger, or stoke the flames of your desire. Either way, enjoy his review below.

Note: We're re-posting this to keep it in the spotlight a little longer, so this is not a moment of déjà vu.



