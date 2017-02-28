Final Fantasy VII Remake to Maintain 'Essence' of Original Game

Some comfort for worried fans.

02.28.17 - 12:26 AM

Speaking with a number of French outlets, Tetsuya Nomura took the opportunity to share some of his design philosophies regarding the long-awaited titlesand. In particular, he assured fans that, which is one of Square Enix's most scrutinized projects, will maintain the "essence" of the original game.

"A lot of things will change, but the essence of the universe will not. That is one of the things that will remain intact," Nomura said.

Nomura also mentioned that the existing compilation of Final Fantasy VII (a range of spin-offs and side projects released in the mid-2000s including Crisis Core, Dirge of Cerberus, and CGI film Advent Children) are seemingly "off the table" for now. Final Fantasy VII Remake is a title "loaded with a lot of mystery right now," and acknowledging the compilation would lead to a lack of cohesion between titles. It would seem that, for the time being, Final Fantasy VII Remake is intended to stand as its own entity.

