Kiritika Online Coming to the West in 2017

Farming mobs has never looked so good.

02.28.17 - 9:26 PM

Publisher En Masse Entertainment has announced that they will be bringing Korean developer ALLM's Action MMORPGto North America and Europe later this year.

Featuring fast-paced combat, wonderfully detailed animations, and a beautiful cell-shaded style, Kritika Online is sure to change up the MMO scene. In a recent press release ALLM's CEO Jong-Myoung Lee stated, "We're delighted to work with En Masse Entertainment and bring Kiritika Online to players in North America and Europe. . . . We're excited to build a partnership beyond just a developer and publisher relationship, and I expect we will find great synergy combining our expertise."

Kritika Online is set to be released on PC in North America and Europe Q2 of this year. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and information.





